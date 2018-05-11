RECENT NOSTALGIA: Jolly and pupils help launch shopping centre’s safety scheme

The Jolly Fisherman and children from Skegness’ Richmond Primary School helped staff at the Hildreds shopping centre launch their new child safe zone initiative 10 years ago.

The scheme aimed to reunite children with their guardians as soon as possible after being lost.

Centre manager Pete Roffe said: “We’re very pleased to be able to add the child safe zones initiative to our portfolio of customer service. “In reality very few children do become separated from their guardians at the Hildreds but, if that does happen, this scheme means we can reunite lost children quickly minimising the upset for everyone.”