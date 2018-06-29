RECENT NOSTALGIA: Imagining the Aston Martin of the future

Designs for an Aston Martin car of the future was the subject of a competition entered by GCSE graphic product pupils from two local schools 10 years ago.

Pupils at St Clement’s Technology College, in Skegness, and the Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Alford, were asked to propose a car design based on a scenario where Aston Martin moves into the mainstream family car market.

The competition was run by teacher Rob Follet in conjunction with senior member of the production team at Aston Martin, Marc Brown.