RECENT NOSTALGIA: GCSE results day in Alford, 2008

Here’s the scene at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Alford, on GCSE results day 10 years ago.

That year an impressive 99 per cent of students gained the national benchmark of 5 A*-C grades, including English and maths.

Headteacher Angie Francis said: “These are excellent results and I would like to publicly congratulate the students.

“To sustain such high results year after year is a tribute to the support the staff at Queen Elizabeth’s give to all students at the school and I would like to thank them for their hard.”