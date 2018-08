Children from Spilsby were treated to two football coaching days at the Spilsby Recreation Grounds with former Boston United and Lincoln City star Tony Battersby 10 years ago.

The days were organised by Angles Pro Soccer Football School, run by former Boston United, Newcastle and Sunderland footballer Mark Angel.

More than 20 children enjoyed the sessions which included passing and dribbling games, as well as penalty shootouts and matches in the afternoon.