More than 200 Santas lined up on Skegness’ foreshore 10 years ago for the Rotary Club’s first Santa Fun Run.

The event was deemed a resounding success, raising well in excess of £2,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and local charities.

The race was started by town Mayor and Mayoress Coun Ken and Debra Milner (pictured).