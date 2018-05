A charity bike run from Skegness based on the theme of 101 Dalmatians raised more than £200 for a dog rescue centre 10 years ago.

Almost 90 members of Skegness Motorcycle Club set out from Taggs Caravan Site, in Wainfleet Road, on their annual trip to the Jerry Green Dog Rescue Centre, in Algarkirk, near Boston.

The bikers handed over donations from their own fundraising and gifts of dog food on arrival at the centre and enjoyed the food provided by the site wardens.