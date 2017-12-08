RECENT NOSTALGIA: Crowds gather for seasonal parade

Here we turn the clock back 10 years to the Actively Promoting Spilsby’s Environment (APSE) Christmas Parade of 2007.

The people of Spilsby lined Market Place and High Street for the event, and entertainment was provided by local singers Tara Stafford Allen and Andrew Steeples.

They warmed the crowds up through a selection of tunes from ABBA before Christmas melodies rang out.

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Gill Rymer led the procession along High Street and around Market Place. She was followed by Santa’s Babes from King Edward VI Humanities College in a Cars for Stars limo, Spilsby Fire Brigade, Spilsby Police, Postman Pat in Dennis Blanchard’s van, Spilsby Royal British Legion, Skegness Mini Club, The Balloon Company, a pony and carriage, the Jolly Fisherman, Butlins and Billy the Bear, 2nd Spilsby Scouts, Halton Holegate Primary School, Santa’s Babes from the Flinders Dale estate, Spilsby, and the Franklin Explorers from King Edward VI Humanities College.

Travelling on the back of a tractor, Santa and his elves concluded the parade as snow fell around the Market Place.