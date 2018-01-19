RECENT NOSTALGIA: Cricket club crowned champions

Skegness Cricket Club were the new Lincolnshire Indoor Cricket champions 10 years ago, after winning the Roman Bank Garage Fast Fit Centre county finals held at the Skegness Sports Centre.

With each team involved winning one match, Skegness were declared winners having achieved the greater runs per wickets lost ratio, with the previous year’s champions Haxey finishing runners-up.

Skegness captain Gary Saddington received the winner’s trophy from Stan Williamson, proprietor of Roman Bank Garage, and the Seasiders advanced for the first time to the next round of the UK national competition which was to be held in Derbyshire the following month.