RECENT NOSTALGIA: Colouring competition winners receive prizes

Here we see, from 10 years ago, Christmas goodies donated by local shops being given to the three winners of the Hildreds shopping centre’s colouring competition, held in association with the Skegness Standard.

There were lots of excellent entries and the judges, Standard editor Becky Baker and Hildreds deputy centre manager Steve Andrews, had a hard time choosing the winners.

The winners were Marc Stokes, Mary Rippon and Kacy-Leight Howe.

Pictured, from left, are Marc Stokes, Nathan Rippon, Mary Rippon, Steve Andrews, Kelly Andrews, Kacy-Leigh Howe, Tyler Howe, Shawn Howe, and Becky Baker.