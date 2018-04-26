RECENT NOSTALGIA: Celebrating two decades of twinning

Chapel St Leonards Twinning Association celebrated its 20th anniversary 10 years ago with a visit from its friends in France.

Chapel had enjoyed a relationship with families from Cérans-Foulletourte since 1988, with the towns taking it in turns to cross the Channel for a weekend each year.

The latest visit included a 70s disco in the village hall, a trip to East Kirkby Aviation Centre, a meal at The Barley Mow at Friskney, and a meal and re-signing of the charter at the Grange and Links at Sandilands.