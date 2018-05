There was an Easter theme to the April ‘come and see’ service held at St Matthew’s Church, Skegness, in 2008.

The service was aimed at younger people in the town who were invited to come along with their families and find out more about the church.

Verger David Grundy said: “We have music and sing some hymns. There is also a drama group which acts a short play about a scene from the Bible.”

For the Easter service, youngsters also took part in an Easter egg hunt.