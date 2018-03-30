RECENT NOSTALGIA: Bikers get motor running for annual Easter egg hospital run

Motorcycling enthusiasts from Alford and Chapel St Leonards are pictured during their annual delivery of Easter eggs to the children’s ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital 10 years ago.

Six riders set out from the Sea View pub in Skegness carrying about 40 Easter eggs after Mayor Coun Ken Milner started the trip.

Once inside the ward, Boston’s Mayor, Coun Michael Brookes, greeted the six men – Guy Richardson, Alan Richardson, Alan Williams, Darren Edwards and organisers of the event Mick and Rob Horton.