The Royal Naval Association was featured in the Standard 10 years ago this week for presentations it had made to several local charities.

The association had been raising funds through the year through gala events and raffles, and cheques for £200 were donated to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES, Alive and Kicking, Ingoldmells Coastwatch, and Skegness Sea Scouts.

Further donations of £100 were made to Skegness Air Cadets and Skegness Army Cadets.