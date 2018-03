An Arabic singing workshop took place at King Edward VI Humanities College, Spilsby, 10 years ago.

Students from the college were joined by primary school pupils from Halton Holegate, Toynton All Saints, Partney, Theddlethorpe and Saltfleetby to take part in the initiative run in conjunction with Sound Lincs.

Reem Kelani, an Arabic singer, taught the children a traditional folk song and encouraged them to explore different instruments.