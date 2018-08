The Skegness and District Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, won Best in Parade at the Skegness Carnival 10 years ago.

Pictured with them and their recycled music float is then Mayor of Skegness Coun Neil Pimperton.

The parade ran from the playing fields in Wainfleet Road, through the town along Lumley Road, Drummond Road, South Parade and Grand Parade.