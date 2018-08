Pupils at Partney Primary School bid farewell to retiring headteacher Trish Glazier 10 years ago.

Mrs Glazier (pictured) started her teaching career in Kent, and moved to Lincolnshire 15 years earlier to take up her post at the school.

A reception was held at the school, where she was joined by friends and colleagues, to mark her dedicated service.

She said: “The children have brought lots of memories and done lots of exciting things. I have watched them grow, change and develop.”