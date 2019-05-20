PICTURES: D-Day tribute at museum fundraiser in Skegness

The 75th anniversary of D-Day landings has been marked in a special Remembrance service during the Wartime Village event at a museum in Skegness.

It was held during the museum’s annual 1940’s fundraiser. led by the Rev Canon John Thorold.

This year’s event had a new recipe for success - 1940s’ sausages. Kirk’s butchers made the special sausages for visitors to sample over the weekend.

Some of the country’s best re-enactment groups gave displays, with the uniforms and equipment of both Allied and Axis forces who fought during the war years of 1939 – 1945 on display.

History came alive with displays and talks from all of the 14 groups on display including; C Troop and Foxhole 44 on the airborne battles of Arnhem, The Lincolnshire Regiment Re-enactment Group depicting the regiment’s actions in Europe and Burma, Women’s Auxilliary Service (Burma) on the role of women in the Burma theatre, and Kampfgruppe 44 depicting the German forces leading up to the fall of Berlin.

The usual museum exhibits with the best homefront farmhouse and World War 1 museum display.

Singer Rachel Bea entertained the crowds on both days with a trip down memory lane and the rousing ENSA performances and sing songs to keep up troop morale.

There were several stalls selling militaria, vintage and make do and mend items, as well as charity stalls supporting forces and local services.

Kelly North, assistant manager at the museum, said “With this year being the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, it was important to remember those who gave their all and paid the upmost sacrifice in events that shaped the future of the world.”

There was also be a Dakota flypast on both days courtesy of the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF).

Les Constantine of Skegness addresses the Remembrance service at The Village in Skegness. Photo: MSKP-190519-7 ANL-190520-084104001

The whole museum was open as usual with Bob the traction engine (T1300), built in 1892 by Richard Hornsby & Sons of Grantham, in full steam.

The café was also transformed into the Naafi selling refreshments and light bites at value prices.

