Despite mixed weather, large numbers took part in various events throughout carnival week in Skegness 10 years ago.

Extreme sports, a Jolly trail, 999 display and gala day and various contests brought residents and holidaymakers together for a great week in the town.

Press officer for the carnival committee Graham Dovey said: “Another successful Skegness Carnival Week has come to an end. Despite mixed weather during the week, the rain did not stop us completing all our planned events.”