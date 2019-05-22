‘Mobile billboards’ promoting tourism to our coast are set to visit the UK’s big cities

A new lorry campaign has been launched to boost tourism in Skegness and the wider Lincolnshire coastal areas.

Visit Lincs Coast (Lincolnshire Coastal BID) have announced their new ‘Visit the Lincolnshire Coast’ lorry campaign. Artwork has been designed and fitted on to eight trucks which have been targeted to a national audience.

The lorry pictured near Skegness' iconic Clock Tower.

A spokesman for Visit Lincs Coast said: “This type of advertising is crucial when attracting visitors to the Lincolnshire Coast as it is not only a high impact way of reaching the millions of people who travel by motorway and A roads but it also acts as a mobile billboard. The trucks which have been chosen are from a number of convenience store fleets across the country and will be parking up in the middle of cities and towns for up to an hour at a time.

“In order for us to track how well the campaign is working we have added a QR code to the creative which gives viewers the chance to scan this to win a free holiday to the Lincolnshire Coast. The campaign has only been running for seven days and we have already had a number of entries from London, West Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lincolnshire and Northampton. Our truck advertising is hard to miss so if you see one be sure to take a photo and tag us on social media at @visitlincscoast.”

Marketing officer Harriet Lawton added: “This form of marketing will be able to maximise the diversity of people visiting the area as we are targeting the country as a whole. The clear brand image will be recognised on a national level reminding people of the offer which we have here on the Lincolnshire Coast.”