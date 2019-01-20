Five ’top value’ award-winning places to stay in the Skegness area

The Skegness area has long been popular for budget breaks on the coast - but now a travel website has rated the five ‘top value’ places to stay at in the area.

National tourism website Holiday Park Guru has revealed its top five for 2019, after comparing prices, customer reviews, location and facilities.

Richmond Holiday Park in Skegness was rated number one for ‘best value’.

Golden Palm Resort in Chapel St Leonards and Parkdean Resorts’ Southview Leisure Park also made it into the top five.

Robert Lane from Holiday Park Guru said: “Skegness remains a hugely popular holiday spot for families across the region, and there’s a decent choice of caravan holiday parks, whether you’re after a cheap base for a week of exploring or a busy park with loads to do onsite.”

He added: “Generally, we found Skegness holiday parks to be cheaper than some rival tourism areas such as the Westcountry.

“Sometimes this can be hundreds of pounds during school holidays.”

Others in the top five are:

- Southview Leisure Park, Skegness - indoor pool, short drive to the beach

- The Chase Caravan Park, Skegness - quiet park, basic facilities, very cheap

- Eastview Caravan Park, Skegness - quiet park, basic facilities, close to beach

For price comparisons visit the Holiday Park Guru website.