Finger lickin' thumbs-up for new KFC in Skegness

A new drive-thru KFC has finally opened its doors to the public - who have given it a finger lickin' thumbs-up.

The first customers entered the flagship fried chicken fast food restaurant next to the new Premier Inn on Skegness seafront through a balloon archway - there was even a chicken character to greet them.

Staff celebrating the opening of the new KFC in Skegness.

Area bosses came down for the opening on Friday. Steve Langston said the restaurant was one of the newest designs. "It has the full spec with self-service and a drive-thru. We hope customers like the new interior, which is a mix of traditional and modern."

Andy Johnson, general manager, has worked at the other branch in Skegness down Lumley Road for the past year and has eagerly been watching the new KFC during its construction.

So far he has 40 staff, with recruiting opportunities taking it to 80, and he couldn't speak more highly of them.

"It's all about the team," he said. "They were down here early and they will still be here late tonight.

Cheers - Connor Woolley and Daniel Gregory give the new KFC in Skegness the thumbs-up.

"I'm really proud of them. I'm compiling a scrap book from the start to remember it. It's been fantastic."

But what do the customers think? Daniel Gregory and Connor Woolley of Skegness dropped in after a training session at Elite Fit.

"We go training three or four times a week and come to KFC for a treat," admitted Daniel.

Tucking into a chicken feast, fries and sweetcorn, Connor said: "I'm impressed - and I like the self-service."