A Star Wars themed event called ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ is coming to Skegness on - you guessed it - May 4.

The activities, at the Hildreds Centre, will see Star Wars characters in costume, and young shoppers getting to learn Jedi skills to earn a certificate from the ‘Jedi Council of Skegness’.

This is the fifth year the shopping centre has held a Star Wars themed day.

The free event, runs from 11am-3pm.