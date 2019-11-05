Expect extended night-time delays at Gunby roundabout

Night-time closures will be put in place as improvement works continue at Gunby roundabout.

Works will recommence on Monday, November 11, with night-time closures in place on the A158 eastbound dual carriageway and at the Orby junction from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

The diversion route for the A158 eastbound carriageway closure will be via A158 / A52 / B1449 / A1111 / A1104 / A1028.

The diversion route for the Orby junction closure will be via C541 / A52 / A158.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director Highways, said: "Wet weather over recent weeks has slightly delayed the completion of our improvement works at Gunby Roundabout.

"As a result, we'll be returning on Monday, November 11, and expect to have everything complete by 6am on Saturday, November 23,. However, this is reliant on suitable weather during mid-November.

"We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles at all times.