Easy riders roar into Skegness for 10th anniversary

Easy riders from all over the country roared into Skegness for the Skegness Scooter Rally 10th anniversary.

The event was held at The Suncastle, where entertainment had been organised for the bikers and visitors to the town for the Bank Holiday were able to enjoy the spectacle of scooters lining the seafront.

Skegness Scooter Rally 10th anniversary at The Suncastle in Skegness. Photo: MSKP-050519-22 ANL-190605-090310001

A ride-out left the Suncastle on Saturday afternoon and a custom show run was judged by The Misdemeanours Scooter Club.

There was also a two-day parts fair.

Among the acts lined up at the Sun Castle were Special Sorta Beat, Too Rex, The Jam’d, Basketcase and Angelo Starr and The Team.

Sunday afternoon saw northern soul singer Johnny Boy Pryers take the stage as well as Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers.

Skegness Scooter Rally 10th anniversary at The Suncastle in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190605-090214001

Along with the bands, there was a line-up of DJ’s and a dedicated northern soul at The County Hotel on Friday and Saturday night.

Skegness Scooter Rally 10th anniversary at The Suncastle in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190605-090200001

Skegness Scooter Rally 10th anniversary at The Suncastle in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190605-090142001

Skegness Scooter Rally 10th anniversary at The Suncastle in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190605-090130001

Skegness Scooter Rally 10th anniversary at The Suncastle in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190605-090111001