Easter off to cracking start along coast near Skegness

Soaring temperatures saw thousands of people flocking to the Lincolnshire coast yesterday.

Steve Andrews, manager at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness, said the town was packed. He said: “It was a great Good Friday, very busy and the town was packed.

The Easter Dumbo display in the Hildreds Centre, Skegness, raising money for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. ANL-190420-085225001

“It is lovely seeing the town doing well.”

The Hildreds has a special Easter display featuring Dumbo to help raise funds and awareness for Nigel the Puma at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, who is going blind and needs another bespoke enclosure building to help him not bump into things.

Further up the coast was also busy, with queues of traffic heading for car parks in Ingoldmells.

With record temperatures predicted for Easter Sunday, the coast is expected to get even busier. The RAC is advisinng drivers to set off early to avoid delays.

Some of the Easter events and new attractions to watch out in the Skegness area include:

Skegness Aquarium

You’ll find some Easter Madness taking place at Skegness Aquarium in Tower Esplanade all weekend, with arts and crafts, egg hunts and much more. Also worth checking out is the new crazy golf course opposite which is run by the same company and features lots of water and a submarine.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, Friskney,

You can win prizes and sweet treats as you make your way around the park, following Alice down the Rabbit hole and find her special friends for clues.

Face painting is available on April 21 and 22.

Standard park entry admissions apply. Prizes given to children aged 3 - 15 years only. Full details: www.lincswildlife.com/events

Gunby Hall, near Spilsby

Visit throughout the Easter weekend for Gunby’s annual Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts. This year lots of creepy-crawlies have left their eggs in the gardens.

Visit on April 20, 21 and 22.

Visitors can also enjoy a walk around the wider estate, visit a new art exhibition in Orchard Gallery and enjoy a cuppa in the tea-room.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, three floors of the house are open and there is a ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ exhibition in the basement. There’s a fun tiger-themed kid’s trail in the house too.

Easter Egg Hunts cost £2 per person on top of normal admission charges. There are no admission charges for National Trust members and under 5s.

The Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts take place until Easter Monday. Gates open from 11am.

Neverland Theatre, Skegness

It’s a Peter Pan-tomime! is being presented at the Neverland Theatre, Skegness, on Sunday April 21 and Monday April 22 11am, with shows at 1.30pm and 4pm

Skegness Raceway Stadium

Kids go free at Skegness Raceway this Easter. An Eggs-citing weekend promised with the Very Best in Stock Car and Hotrods Racing, Slingshot Monster Truck Car Crushing and the Crashtastic Bangers, Including Caravans!! More details on www.skegway.info

Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells

The theme in Ingoldmells which recently launched a new Ice Mountain rollercoaster ride is holding an Easter Extravaganza. The Easter Bunny, as well as his fluffy chicks, will be giving visitors a warm welcome. Easter is promised to go out with a bang on April 24 with an explosive new fireworks event.

Sea View Pub, Skegness

The pub on North Parade is planning a great family weekend for all ages. Live music includes Four Shades of Grey on Easter Sunday and then on Easter Monday there’s karaoke and bingo.

Fish and Chips

We couldn’t finish without mentioning the amazing refurb that has taken place at Hussey’s Fish and Chip Shop in Sandbeck Arcade near the Clock Tower. Customers can now dine in pretty beach hut style booths. Fish and chips are served to children in a bucket and spade, which they can take away with them.

Have a great weekend everyone!