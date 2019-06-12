Daring displays set for 150th anniversary Lincolnshire Show

Thousands of people will be flocking to the Lincolnshire Show when the gates open on the 150th anniversary event.

Whether you are visiting on business to celebrate the county's rich farming heritage or there to soak up the atmosphere, there is plenty to entertain the whole family.

The county's farmers will showing their prize cattle.

RAF Falcons are back by popular demand and will be parachuting in to wow the crowds with their daring aerial displays.

The Falcons made a special appearance at last year’s Lincolnshire Show, which was themed around RAF 100.

‘The Martin Lewis Money Show’ is also set to take a stall at the Show, offering visitors the chance to meet the financial guru and answer the questions from the public over the two days. Over the years Martin has saved the nation millions of pounds with his frank advice on energy switching, credit card debt and savings.

This year’s event, held on June 19 and 20 at the Lincolnshire Showground, will feature special celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society; the charity that organises the hugely popular county Show.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the financial guru Martin Lewis.

The two-day programme is packed full of events including a Dakota flypast, acrobatic stunts from the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders Broke FMX, the Shetland Pony Grand National, and performances from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue band.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “In 2018 the Show marked 100 years since the end of WW1, but this year it is celebrating several anniversaries of its own with the 150th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, 60 years of the Show being held at the Showground and the tenth birthday of the Epic Centre, so we’re thrilled to be unveiling such exciting highlights!

“We were absolutely thrilled to have the RAF Falcons as part of last year’s Show to celebrate 100 years of the RAF. The reception from attendees of the show to their parachute displays was fantastic, so we’re over the moon to have them back for another year as part of our celebrations.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming Martin Lewis to the Showground to help our visitors with his revered money saving expertise over the two days – it’s certainly something not to be missed.”

The RAF Falcons are set to wow the crowds.

New for 2019 is the Lincolnshire Lifestyle Marquee within in the Horticultural Zone, where visitors will be able to shop a wide range of products from independent regional crafters. The Wye-Valley Axemen will bring traditional lumberjack techniques to life in the Countryside Ring and the popular East Midlands Police Dog Display team will also be returning.

Sally Mundy, sponsorship & trade sales manager for the Lincolnshire Show said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming approximately 600 traders and exhibitors to the Lincolnshire Show this year from all over the country. Lots of our traders and exhibitors have supported the Show for many years, but we’re always delighted to showcase new businesses and this year is no exception!”

Jayne added: “As always, we have non-stop entertainment across both days, making sure that there is something for people of all ages and interests. As a charity, the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society is truly passionate about promoting and supporting education, food and farming within the local Lincolnshire community through all of our events, and the Show is no different. We’re proud to continue celebrating the heritage of Lincolnshire and showcase the best the county has to offer in one place.

“And we still have a few more exciting announcements to reveal about this year’s very special anniversary Show - so watch this space!”

Now in its 135th year the Lincolnshire Show offers a wide range of exciting activities from animal displays and daring stunts in the Main Ring, to delicious food stalls and live cookery demos, with more highlights to be announced.

Hundreds of new and local exhibitors, adrenaline-racing performances and exciting attractions are set to appear at this year’s event, including a grand parade of machinery through the ages, up until present day.

Advanced tickets are £21 for adults, £17 for 17 to 22-year-olds, children are £6 and under-fives go free. Family tickets, admitting two adults and up to three children are priced at £44. Car parking is free on both days.

For more information on tickets, exhibiting, sponsorship opportunities, membership or hospitality packages, please visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk