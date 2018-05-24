Console Corner: Space Hulk Deathwing PS4 review

Unreal how much this engine bugs me.

Space Hulk Deathwing Enhanced Edition is a title I’ve been looking forward to playing pn PS4 for quite some time.

Overall this game is a bit of a fail and one really just for the hardcore fans out there who will probably pick it up for the nostalgia value. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

As a fan of the Warhammer 40k universe the early footage of the PS4 version had me a bit excited.

From the start you are placed aboard a large ship in the depths of space along with two AI brothers to aid in your battle.

These can be replaced with friends in multiplayer mode co-op.

Straight off everything seems well and the early customisation options are promising but it’s now that the decline begins.

The graphics are nothing we haven’t seen before in games of the past and at points it does look like something from five years ago. The lighting can be very poor and fails to add anything to the atmosphere or any feeling to the game at all for that matter.

There isn’t that crack and squirt of blood sound when piling bullets into your foes and the feedback from the controller vibration definitely needs patching to increase the intensity.

You want to know you’re being attacked by multiple aliens and that your bullets or melee weapons are crushing and exploding their skulls.

You are able to select different classes with different abilities and weapon sets but this is fairly limited in comparison to other titles.

The FPS aiming of the Unreal 4 engine has always bugged me and it does here again and god only knows I’ve tried but no amount of tweaking seems to improve it.

However if you’re not a fan then this will disappoint. Hopefully with patches things will improve, particularly some of the minor faults, but we want a hard hitting game from the get go and Space Hulk Deathwing just doesn’t deliver.