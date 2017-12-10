Console Corner: Mega news for 80s and 90s gamers ahead of new year

Christmas has come early for gamers who grew up in the 80s and 90s after Capcom announced it is to release a brand new Mega Man next year.

The new mainline game, Mega Man 11, comes as Capcom celebrates the iconic platform shooter’s 30th anniversary.

The legendary series has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years with the release of the hugely popular Mega Man Legacy compilations.

And that has clearly given developers the incentive to go one better next year with an all-new title for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Capcom say Mega Man 11 will be the next evolution in the long-running 32 million unit-selling action platformer series.

The new game will feature the tight side-scrolling action gameplay the series is known for while completely revolutionising the experience for modern consoles.

Developers have promised it will retain its signature challenge while offering a variety of difficulty options.

Expected to be released in late 2018, Mega Man 11 will be a leap forward visually with a 2.5D design direction introducing ‘beautiful, completely hand-drawn characters and environments’ - I’m thinking Cuphead (XOne).

The premise sees afreshly redesigned Mega Man takes on Dr. Wily’s berserk machines, defeating Robot Master bosses and taking their weapons, in an ever-evolving fight for justice with new and unique enemy designs.

Capcom teased only a small taste of information of what’s to come in Mega Man 11 alongside the start of the series’ 30th anniversary year, and fans can look forward to more details on the game in Summer 2018.

A trailer has also been released which shows the first gameplay footage of Mega Man 11 plus screenshots, concept art and a first look at a mysterious new Robot Master.

There’s a reason Mega Man has endured for 30 years and I for one cannot wait for this.

