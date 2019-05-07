ADVERTISING FEATURE: Jollyes Pet Superstores ‘delighted’ to open store in Skegness

Jollyes Pet Superstores is delighted to announce the opening of a new store in Skegness next month.

Backed by 40 years of expertise, the store at Burgh Road Retail Park (PE25 2RT) will offer people in Skegness and the surrounding area an unbeatable range of pet products, accessories, support and expert advice – including a new pamper and groom experience, The Spa.

Jollyes Pet Superstores is to open a new store at Burgh Road Retail Park next month. ANL-190705-094820001

The Spa provides the community with a state-of-the-art facility delivering quality dog grooming in a range of packages to suit every pet’s looks and their owners’ budgets.

And if local customers are looking for a pint-sized furry pal, feathered friend or scaly sidekick, Jollyes Skegness is where a range of small animals, birds and reptiles looking for a new home with a caring new owner can be found.

New pet owners benefit from supportive, friendly and expert advice and guidance on the best way to care for their new friends.

There are exciting customer service offerings underpinning the extensive pet care expertise and product range.

The Jollyes price match, which is available in all stores nationwide, guarantees the most competitive prices in the Skegness area, enhanced by the Jollyes Reward Card.

To reward customers’ loyalty, Reward Card members enjoy special offers and discounts.

Apply for a card online or in-store.

Jollyes also offers a free in-store click and collect service when shopping online and a carry-to-car service.

As a responsible business and stakeholder in the local community, Jollyes is committed to local job generation. It recruits locally and in-store employees undergo rigorous training with exciting career and skills development opportunities, including earning nationally-recognised qualifications.

Serving local communities and, more importantly, their pets is always at the heart of the company’s vision, and that’s absolutely true of Jollyes Skegness.

The company is also proud to support several local animal welfare charities in the Skegness area, particularly those focused on pet rehoming.

Look out for more news about the store and the announcement of the official opening date and special offers at www.jollyes.co.uk, in the Skegness Standard and at www.skegnessstandard.co.uk