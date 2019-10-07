Upgrate at Skegness Hospital to protect A&E services

Patients needing urgent A&E treatment will soon be able to attend Skegness Hospital following an upgrade of services.

From next week, enhanced services will be available at Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs) in Skegness and Louth, which replace the current Urgent Care Centres, as part of new national plans.

The NHS is introducing UTCs to make it easier for patients to know where to go to for urgent treatment or advice, by standardising the services available.

UTCs are being privided inn Lincolnshire by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and will play a central role in providing urgent treatment to people and protect Accident & Emergency services for those patients who need specialist emergency care.

The facility caters for those needing urgent medical attention but it's not a life-threatening situation. They are staffed by multi-disciplinary teams of doctors, nurses, therapists and other professionals with at least one person trained in advanced life support for adults and children.

NHS England has published standards UTCs must meet in order to ensure a consistent service to the public.

Skegness will operate as a UTC from Tuesday, October 15, and Louth from Monday, October 14.

These sites will offer bookable appointments via NHS111, treat minor illness and injury in adults and children of all ages and have access to diagnostic facilities that will usually include an X-ray machine.

Tracy Pilcher, Director of Nursing, Allied Health Professionals and Operations at LCHS said: “We are pleased to announce the implementation of Skegness and Louth Urgent Treatment Centres.

“The UTCs in Skegness and Louth offer a broader range of services and now include the option to book appointments through NHS111.

“These UTCs will continue to compliment the other health services available to the public in Lincolnshire.”

The public is encouraged to call NHS111 first and an appointment can be booked at a UTC, if appropriate to the patient’s needs. NHS111 is available 24/7 and offers support and guidance, enabling patients to access the right services, at the right time.

A call to NHS111 may mean the problem can dealt with through being given advice, or by visiting a pharmacy. If the patient needs to be seen by a medical professional, the staff at NHS111 can ensure they have access to the right service and can book an appointment.

Patients will still be able to walk into UTCs. However, people with pre-booked appointments will be seen first, unless there is a clinical priority.

Two events are being held for the public if they would like to talk about Urgent Treatment Centres. These are on Tuesday, October 29., at The Thoresby Suite at County Hospital, High Holme Road, Louth, LN11 0EU and Wednesday, October 30, at The Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness, PE25 1BY, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on both days.

To book a place at the Skegness event, please visit here