Support Dementia Action Week at events across East Lindsey

A walk of more than two miles, the Big Game 2019, along with cooking and fun sports and friendship sessions will mark this year’s Dementia Action Week across East Lindsey.

Supported by the community arm of the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, events will be held throughout the national week, which starts on Sunday, May 19, with the Louth Rotary Memory Walk for local dementia charities.

The 2.5 mile through Louth will start from the Hallington end of Hubbard’s Hills with registration at 1.30pm for a 2pm start. Coffee and cake will be available at the end, at Meridian Leisure Centre with no charge for the afternoon but suggested donations of £5 for adults and £2 for children. For more information you can email louthrotary@gmail.com

Monday’s ‘The Big Game’ Dementia Friendly Sports Day kicks off at Meridian Leisure Centre at 1pm with fun old-fashioned sports day games until 4pm. There are trophies, medals, certificates and prizes for all.

The Magna Vitae team travels to Spilsby on Tuesday for a ‘Still Me’ cooking session with MV nutrition consultant Marko Humphrey at the Methodist Church Meeting Point from 2pm until 3.30pm. On the same day, a Dementia Friends session will be held at Meridian Leisure Centre at 2pm.

On Wednesday, in partnership with Louth Rotary Club there will be an awareness stall at Louth Market with another Still Me session – this time New Age Kurling and Boccia, at arisco Mablethorpe between 10am and 11.30am. Bingo will be held at Louth’s Trinity Centre Dementia Café from 2pm until 3.30pm.

Skegness’ Barratt Court will be visited on the Thursday with Still Me dancing and seated exercise from 10.30am until 11.30am and Dementia Friends from 12.30pm until 2pm.

The week will be rounded off with another Louth market stall on the Friday. For more information on any of the above please email Tracey Wilkinson on

tracey.wilkinson@mvtlc.org or call during office hours on 01507 681816

In addition, Alzheimer’s Society is urging people to join their #AskUsAnything campaign during Dementia Action Week by including people with dementia and starting a conversation.

Local events throughout Dementia Action Week will help people to start a conversation and unite against dementia, which affects 11000 people in Lincolnshire. Events will include:

May 21- Dementia Friends Information Session at Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth at 2pm.

May 23 – Dementia Friendly Skegness events at Barratt Court from 12.30 to 1.30pm and 2pm to 3pm

May 24 – Dementia Friends Information Session at Skegness and District Hospital from 12.30pm to 1.30pm

May 24 – Alzheimer’s Society information stand at Louth Market from 10am to 3pm. Alzheimer’s Society will also be encouraging local businesses to pledge an action to be more dementia friendly.