NHS big birthday bash to be celebrated across Lincolnshire

Celebrations to mark the 71st birthday of the NHS are due to take place in hospitals across the East Midlands next week to thank NHS staff for the work they do all year round.

Members of the public are being encouraged to call in and sign NHS birthday cards to show their appreciation for everything that every single member of the NHS team does.

The cards will then be left on display so hospital staff can read the supportive comments written in them.

Events have been organised at eleven hospitals across the East Midlands in the week leading up to the 71st anniversary of the creation of the NHS on Friday July 5.

Commenting on the celebrations trade union UNISON's East Midlands head of health Ann Eastham said: “The NHS’ birthday is a fantastic time to say thank you to everyone who works in health and social care, often doing jobs in difficult circumstances to deliver care for the public good.

“Everyone – not just front line staff but porters, cleaners, IT staff and medical secretaries to name a few – plays their part delivering care, saving lives and making people better again.

“UNISON’s one team campaign aims to raise awareness of the vital role each member of staff plays in delivering NHS services and what better time to do that than in the week leading up to the 71st birthday of our wonderful health service. Since its creation the NHS has saved countless lives and been a powerful agent for social change both nationally and across the East Midlands.”

The 71st birthday of the NHS is being celebrated at the following locations:

Monday July 1 – Grantham & District Hospital 11.30am – 1.30pm

Tuesday July 2 – Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding 11.30am – 1.30pm

Wednesday July 3 – Skegness Hospital, 11.30am – 1.30pm

Thursday July 4 – Lincoln County Hospital, 11.30am – 1.30pm and County Louth Hospital 11.30am – 1.30pm

Friday July 5 – Pilgrim Hospital, Boston 11.30am – 1.30pm.

