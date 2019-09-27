New nurses help boost the ranks at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston

Eighty-six newly qualified nurses hit wards across hospitals in Lincolnshire - including Boston - this week as they embark on their fledgling NHS careers.

The latest cohort of freshly trained nurses have just started work at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), ready to get hands on and start providing high quality care to patients across the county.

The new nurses will work at Pilgrim Hospital and others in Lincoln and Grantham, across all types of wards and departments, helping to boost staffing numbers and fill vital vacancies across the Trust.

Director of Nursing, Victoria Bagshaw, who met the latest cohort at Pilgrim Hospital, said she was delighted to welcome the new employees.

“This is great moment for the Trust and we always look forward to bringing our newly qualified nurses into the ULHT family – we are delighted to have them with us," she said.

“What’s particularly pleasing is the fact that all these nurses have chosen ULHT as the place they want to work, having trained with us throughout their studies.

“We know we have our recruitment challenges at ULHT, but we have kept a number of vacancies for them so they have been able to work in their preferred areas.

“They will be fully supported throughout their time with us, enabling them to flourish in their careers and develop across our exciting nursing career pathways.

“It was great to meet them and tell them how much we value their commitment to providing the best possible patient care they can – I wish each and every one all the very best."

The new recruits have trained for the past three years across universities including the University of Lincoln and Anglia Ruskin University.

Sixty of the nurses will work at Lincoln County Hospital, with 17 based at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston and nine going to work at Grantham and District Hospital.

Kristie Norris (38), from Boston, said she can’t wait to start working in the neonatal unit at Pilgrim hospital.

“I’ve always had an interest in nursing, I guess it’s just always been inbuilt in me,” said Kristie.

“I live locally and my family are all here, so Pilgrim was the obvious choice for me instead of travelling to a bigger hospital.”

Vicky Reynolds (37), also from Boston, will be starting work up on Ward 7A at Pilgrim and said she was looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I want to make a difference and put something back and look after people. I think I have a really caring nature so that’s what brought me into nursing,” she said.