New more personalised approach to maternity care to launch in Skegness

New more personalised maternity care is to be introduced in Skegness following a successful trial elsewhere in the county.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is taking the action in line with the National Maternity Review: Better Births report.

The document sets out a vision for maternity services in England, which, at its heart, is the idea that women should have continuity of the person looking after them throughout their maternity journey – before, during and after the birth.

In April, a team of seven midwives in the Gainsborough area began a pilot to provide care to women in this way, from antenatal care to postnatal care, as well as having a midwife on call during the day and night to provide care during labour.

Following the success of the Continuity of Carer pilot, the new way of working will be rolled out across Skegness, as well as Sleaford and Lincoln, in the coming months, with the south of the county joining in with the scheme later.

The aim is for every woman who registers their pregnancy in Lincolnshire to have a named midwife who will co-ordinate her care; and she will be given the opportunity during her pregnancy to meet the rest of the team so that at the time of the birth she will see a familiar face.

Benefits of the new more personalised approach have been found to include reduced anxiety and stress for the mother and an increased likelihood that she will confide in her midwife, perhaps helping to bring to light any issues in the pregnancy.

Community midwife Helen Shepherd said: “This has been such an important and exciting pilot for our women in Lincolnshire.

“It means we can spend as much time as possible building relationships with the woman and her family, giving support and advice, and helping them make the right choices for them.”