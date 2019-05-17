Health boss hopes to tackle NHS ‘behind closed doors’ perception in public ‘conversation’ events

Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnerhsip bosses said they hope engagement events on the future of healthcare in the region will tackle perceptions that the NHS “operates behind closed doors”.

John Turner, senior accountable officer for the STP, said the events were about “resetting the relationship” between the health service and people in the county.

The organisation launched its Healthy Conversation in March as part of a proposed shakeup of healthcare services.

People can attend the events and have their say on plans for services in the region.

“We see this as our relationship with the people we serve and the people we work with,” Mr Turner said.

“There is a perception that NHS authorities have been operating behind closed doors, but we are trying to reset that.”

He added that the events show that the health service is “in listening mode”.

As part of the March launch, a number of proposals for services in the region were revealed.

Among the changes include introducing urgent treatment centres (UTC) at hospital sites.

Grantham, which controversially had its overnight A&E service closed, is earmarked for a UTC.

Health bosses said the service, which could be run by Lincolnshire Community Health Service, would allow the facility to be open 24-hours, seven days a week and would treat the “vast majority” of local patients.

Other changes which will be looked at include:

Centralising a Hyper Acute Stroke Unit in Lincoln

Breast Services being centralised to Lincoln or Grantham

The continuation of elective orthopaedic and trauma at Grantham, with emergency services under discussion

Maternity units at Lincoln and Boston to both get a midwife-led unit.

Louth Hospital could also get an Urgent Treatment Centre

Other changes which will be looked at include: