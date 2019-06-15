Challenge recruits over 117 new apprentices to NHS services in Lincolnshire in 100 days

An innovative challenge to employ 100 new apprentices in 100 days into the local NHS system has proved a runaway success – with a total of 117 new recruits signing up to the three NHS Trusts in Lincolnshire.

The ambitious #NHS100Challenge campaign was launched back in March by the Lincolnshire Talent Academy during National Apprenticeship Week, in a bid to boost the number of apprenticeships being taken up across the county’s healthcare community.

The 100 day campaign has involved a mixture of social media promotion, roadshows, departmental visits and publications to engage and inform prospective and existing staff about the apprenticeship opportunities across the three NHS trusts – United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS).

Claire Flavell, Strategic Lead for the NHS Lincolnshire Talent Academy said: “The campaign has helped to highlight the variety of clinical and non-clinical apprenticeships available to staff across the health and care system.”

“We’ve been successful in attracting staff of all ages from a diverse range of occupations, highlighting the opportunities that are available for them to work, train and develop within the county.”

Brittany Hodgson, Support Manager at ULHT, is one of the new apprentices who has recently started her Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship as a result of the challenge.

“I was encouraged to start an apprenticeship by my manager, who suggested it would aid my career progression,” said Brittany.

“As I am currently a support manager, it will enable me to progress up the managerial ladder.”

To find out more about the various career paths available to explore across the NHS, visit the Talent Academy website – www.lincstalentacademy.org.uk or emailnhs.talent@ulh.nhs.uk.

