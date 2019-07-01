98 pupils are screened for heart defects at Skegness school - with 12 sent for referrals

Almost a hundred Skegness pupils have received a free heart defect screening test –thanks to a local couple.

Kay and Paul Rawlinson lost their son Craig to an undiagnosed heart defect in 2012, aged just 18.

Paul and Kay Rawlinson.

Now the pair regularly campaign for heart screenings for young people and raise money to purchase defibrilators for the Skegness area.

Their latest efforts have paid for 98 pupils at Skegness Grammar School to be screened by the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Kay explained: “On the Saturday 98 children were screened, which starts with an ECG, a quick non invasive test, with if necessary, a further echocardiogram taken on the same day to provide further clarity or reassurance.

“Of those 98, 12 have been sent for further referrals, so obviously the screening has proved a success in picking up some, until now, unknown problems.”

She added: “We’d like to thank everyone who supports our fundraising efforts in memory of Craig, as without them our on-going funding for screening wouldn’t be possible. We are proud to be making an impact on the lives of young people, and playing a part in helping to prevent other families from experiencing the same devastating grief as we have.”