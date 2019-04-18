Get along to crime prevention day in Skegness

Neighbourhood police officers will be in Skegness this morning offering crime prevention advice.

Officers will be outside the Hildreds Centre between 10am and 2pm with information on recent scams and internet and social media advice.

There will also be a micro chipping service for mobility scooters and cycles.

This is a secondary device to help deter the thieves and costs £6.50, along with relevant passports.

A selection of purse bells, mobile phone safety harness, flashing arm bands and Hi Vis jackets are also available for a small cost.