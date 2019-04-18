Enjoy sounds of the 60s in show coming to Skegness

Four hitmakers who found fame in the 1960s are coming to Skegness for a night of nostalgia.

Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare star in The Solid Silver 60s Show at the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, April 21, at 7.30pm.

Brian Poole. EMN-190414-134424001

The Solid Silver 60s Show has entertained the nation for 34 years, and celebrated the world’s most loved music - and this could be their last tour!

The Solid Silver 60’s Show has performed to over a million people since its first tour in the 1985.

The tour has seen an incredible range of artists share the stage, including Bobby Vee, Billy J Kramer, Gerry and The Pacemakers, The Searchers and Brian Hyland.

This year is no different, featuring original pop stars and hitmakers of the era: Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, Brian Poole of The Tremeloes, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare.

Peter Noone. EMN-190414-134445001

Famed as frontman of the incredibly successful Herman’s Hermits, Peter Noone’s canon of hits includes I’m Into Something Good, No Milk Today and Kind of Hush.

As lead singer of The Tremeloes, Brian Poole had an incredible number of hits that went on to become staples of the era, including their first chart entry Twist and Shout, and hits such as Do You Love Me, Candy Man and Someone Someone.

Dave Berry garnered attention for his unique live performances, as well as his notable songs, including This Strange Effect and The Crying Game.

Completing the line-up is Vanity Fare, who dominated the charts in 1970s with Hitchin’ A Ride and Early In The Morning.

Tickets, £30 standard and £35 premium, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01754 474100.