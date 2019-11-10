Wearing poppy badge with pride created by student

The poppy badge made by Matthew Forman-Clark.

John Spendluffe Technology College student Matthew Forman-Clark, of Skegness, has learned the importance of Remembrance Day and the annual poppy appeal for the Royal British Legion during his studies..

Matthew, 15, is also studying engineering at GCSE level and wanted to incorporate part of his school windmill logo and the poppy into a badge for all the adults in school to wear ready for Armistice Day on November 11.

After many designs and prototypes, and with support from his teacher, all the pieces of the badge were laser cut in July.

Matthew Forman-Clark.

Matthew then spent hours over his summer holidays gluing and assembling the sections of the badge together.

By September he had made 140 badges, one for each member of staff plus close family members.

The badges have greatly received by the staff who will wear them with pride and who have donated money to the British Legion.

They created so much interest Matthew has made a further 60 badges, which are being worn by staff at the local Jobcentre, Specsavers, Cooplands Bakery, Pilgrim Hospital, First College Skegness, Trespass and pupils at the Richmond School, the Grammar School and King Edward V1 School.