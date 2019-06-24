Teenage unsung hero escapes Wainfleet floods to receive citizen award

A teenager who was evacuated in the Wainfleet floods but still helped deliver sand bags after finishing his exams has been honoured at the Lincolnshire Show.

Jack Covill-Lowndes was presented with the Young Citizen award at an afternoon tea ceremony in the Lincolnshire County Council marquee.

The Skegness Grammar School student's jacket still showed a faint trace of stain from the sand bags he had carried to residents fighting to keep flood water out of their homes as he stood up to receive the award from Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

Coun Hill said: "I would like to say how pleased I am to see Jack and his family. They have made great efforts to be here for this ceremony, in spite of flooding currently being endured by their community."

The nomination went beyond the period of the floods and the gathering heard Jack had been Inspired to help others by his experience of family tragedy. Coun Hill explained he had channelled his love of sport into raising funds.

At just three years old, he lost his mum to terminal cancer and in 2105 he was orphaned when his dad died of a heart attack.

Adopted by his mum's sister Tamara Lowndes and her husband Steve, his first charity event was Run to Remember - a fun run at his promary School which raised £3,000 for Barnabas Hospice.

This was the first of a series of similar events, generating £7,000 in total.

Following the loss of his dad, he arranged Charity Kicks with the Boston United chairman - a match between Under 16s and Over-16s that raised £3,000.

"He does these events to keep the memory of his mum alive. We are so proud of him," said Tamara.

Jack, who lives in Bees Corner which was evacuated, described winning the award was "surreal".

"I went into school as I was doing my GCSEs but then we were sent home." he recalled.

"I delivered the sand bags because I wanted to help where I could. You can still see the stain on my jacket."