Teachers from Skegness area are top of class

Inspirational teachers have been rewarded for helping students in the Skegness area discover their talents.

The winners of the second annual David Ross Education Trust Inspiration Awards for Teaching Excellence were announced at a ceremony sponsored by Simply Education.

A gala dinner, held at the Trust’s Northampton secondary school, Malcolm Arnold Academy, celebrated the outstanding work of exceptional teachers, teaching assistants and non-teaching staff across the Trust’s 34 academies.

The event was funded by sponsors’ donations, with all profits going to the Trust’s Inspiration Fund. The Inspiration Fund is used to create thousands of opportunities for the Trust’s 13,000 students, to help them discover their talents.

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “We were overwhelmed by the hundreds of nominations we received for our second annual Inspiration Awards for Teaching Excellence. It was a fantastic evening and wonderful to see so many colleagues being recognised for their outstanding contributions they make to our students’ lives. Congratulations to all of our winners for their richly deserved awards. Thank you to our sponsors too, whose tremendous support made our annual awards possible.”

Local winners were:

l The Inspiration Fund Award for Music, sponsored by the David Ross Foundation

Finalists: Alex Green, Skegness Grammar School and Tim Wilson, Quay Academy

Winner: Tim Wilson at Quay Academy

Highly commended: Alex Green at Skegness Grammar School

l The Inspiration Fund Award for Sport, sponsored by the David Ross Foundation

Finalists: Steph Powell at Skegness Grammar School, Andy Usher at Bringhurst Primary School and Alex Green, DRET Sports Enrichment

Winner: Alex Green, DRET Sports Enrichment

l Primary Academy Teacher of the Year

Finalists: Danielle Storey at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, Ryan Yung at Edward Heneage Primary Academy and Eve Kenny at Greenfields Primary School

Winner: Danielle Storey at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

l Outstanding Teacher in Special Education

Finalists: Claire Hutchinson at Eresby Special School and Maria Hargreaves at Havelock Academy

Winner: Claire Hutchinson at Eresby Special School.

l Secondary Music Academy of the Year

Finalists: Skegness Grammar School, Thomas Middlecott Academy and Malcolm Arnold Academy

Winner: Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton

Highly commended: Skegness Grammar School and Thomas Middlecott Academy

l Secondary Academy of the Year, sponsored by Simply Education

Finalists: Skegness Grammar School and Humberston Academy

Winner: Humberston Academy in Grimsby

l New Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Simply Education

Finalists: Jack Blyth at Humberston Academy, Rachel Tucker at Hogsthorpe Primary School and Jack Greenwood at Malcolm Arnold Academy

Winner: Jack Greenwood at Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton

l Students’ Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Simply Education

Finalists: Laura Howey at Skegness Grammar School, Cheryl Howley at Endike Academy and Kimberley Gospel at Welton CE Academy

Winner: Laura Howey.

at Skegness Grammar School