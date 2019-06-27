Special performance by John Fielding School pupils in Old Leake

Pupils from John Fielding Special School in Boston are set to take to the stage at Old Leake Community Centre with their musical show, Rock in Time.

Joining them for the performance will be Inspire Lincs, an adult social group that is accessed by some John Fielding pupils when they leave school.

The pupils, all of whom have severe learning difficulties, have been working flat out on the show next Tuesday (2 July).

The drama will follow the story of Killer Queen and her plot to take over the country and takes the audience back through the ages of rock and roll with some modern classics also included.

Lucy Allen, class lead at John Fielding, said: “It has been a pleasure to direct this show with the talented pupils from John Fielding and Inspire Lincs. Everyone has worked incredibly hard learning lines, songs and dance routines, making props, costumes and scenery.

"We hope they are able to perform to a full audience and get the recognition they deserve for all their hard work. We promise a very entertaining evening!”

The show begins at 7pm start with tickets a bargain at just £3.