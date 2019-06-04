Skegness school shows why it’s a cut above

A Skegness pupil has shown why her school is a cut above - by having eight inches of her hair chopped for charity.

Eight-year-old Erin, of the Richmond School, raised £915 on her JustGiving page for the Little Princess Trust.

Pupils at the Richmond School and their family have donated books for the library. ANL-190406-163503001

Her mum commented: “Erin came home from school a few months ago and said she wanted to have her hair cut to help sick people.

“For anyone who knows Erin, this is quite a sacrifice. because for as long as we can remember she wanted to be just like Rapunzel.”

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “Just wanted to say how proud we are of this pupil. The little Princess Trust is a charity that makes real hair wigs for young cancer patients.

“This pupil showed how caring, considerate and thoughtful she is by wanting to donate her hair.

Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness were given a treat for their hard work by NEMRUD on Roman Bank in Skegness, who donated 20 large pizzas so they could share them ANL-190406-163427001

“As a school we award weekly certificates to pupils (The Golden Leaf) and also Award Dojo points to pupils.

“These are for good work, consideration of others, thoughtfulness and expressing our values as a school.”

The school is expecting more happy endings after a kind donation of books for its library.

The donation was made by pupils of the Richmond School and their families.

The Richmond School joined the Government's National School Breakfast Programme (NSBP) last year. ANL-190406-163448001

It has been a busy period at the school - and there has been a lot of hard work as well as fun.

Joanne said: “We are incredibly proud of our 90 Year 6 pupils.

“They all displayed a mature attitude, perseverance, commitment and dedication to learning during SATS week 2019.

“The whole school staff would like to say well done to them.”

Pupils have been rewarded with pizza by a local family.

Meryem Erol and Kazim Icboyun, owners of NEMRUD on Roman Bank in Skegness, donated 20 large pizzas so that the pupils could share them.

“We are very grateful to them,” said Joanne.

The Richmond School joined the Government’s National School Breakfast Programme (NSBP) last year. This is delivered by the charities Family Action and Magic Breakfast.

Joanne said: “As a NSBP School we are pleased to offer a healthy School Breakfast, available to all, and enjoy the benefits that brings!

“With children settled and ready to learn at the start of the school day.”