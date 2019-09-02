Skegness school joins academies trust - and gets new principal

A Skegness primary school has become the seventh in Lincolnshire to join the Greenwood Academies Trust.

Seathorne Primary Academy (formerly The Skegness Seathorne Primary School) joined the Trust on September 1.

Since last year, the Leadership Team of the Trust has been working alongside the school to provide strategic support for teaching and learning.

With Seathorne Primary Academy joining the Trust, this now takes the number of academies sponsored by the Trust to 35, educating over 17,000 pupils. The Academy caters for pupils from 3-11.

There is also a new Principal, Mrs Kris Radford, to lead Seathorne Primary Academy.

Kris has lived and worked in Lincolnshire for over 20 years, nearly 11 of which as headteacher of a primary school in South Kesteven,

She also spent one year working with an Academy Leadership Team in Peterborough within the Trust.

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said “I am delighted that Seathorne Primary Academy has joined the Trust and really pleased to have attracted a great new Principal to lead the academy. Mrs K Radford will be an excellent leader for this new academy joining the Trust”.

Mrs Kris Radford, Principal of Seathorne Primary Academy, said “I had always intended to return to Lincolnshire and I couldn’t have found a better place for that than Seathorne Primary Academy.

"I can see that the team have worked extremely hard this year to ensure the pupils were able to make the best of their time in school and there are already great things planned for their learning from September.

"The pupils themselves have been a pleasure to meet and I look forward to getting to the know them all in the coming months."