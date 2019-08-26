Skegness Grammar School students pass with flying colours

Skegness Grammar School is celebrating "fantastic" results for their GCSE exams

Numerous Year 11 students at the school, part of the David Ross Education Trust, achieved 9s in English, Maths, Sciences and languages, according to Principal Emma Day.

Jade Ash.

She said: "“This summer has seen yet another year of fantastic GCSE results at Skegness Grammar School.

"I am incredibly proud of all our year 11 students; they have achieved some outstanding individual results with numerous students achieving 9sin English, Maths, Sciences and languages.”

Last year saw the introduction of new exams in virtually all GCSE subjects. Under the new grading system, 9 – 1 replaces the old A* - G, with a grade 7 equating to an A and a 4 reading across to a C.

Students at Skegness Grammar secured grades 9-4 including English and Maths. In addition, seven per cent of students gained 9-5, also including English and Maths.

Sam Sargent

There was an improvement on last year’s results, with some star performances from a number of students.

These included Lewis Farrell, George Farrell, Jasmine Adams, Jade Ash and Sam Sargent, and several international students including Shirlene Yung.

The students’ hard work has paid off, as many have secured a place at their preferred sixth form or college. Some students will be going straight into the world of work as part of a traineeship or apprenticeship.

Lewis Farrell was one of the top performers and achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7. He will be studying Maths, Further Maths and Economics in sixth form at SGS. Lewis commented: “I was quietly confident that I would do well. I got 9s in both English areas and I’m really happy with that. I enjoyed Maths and Additional Maths, which is quite tough and got an 8 in that.”

George Farrell.

There was also great news for Jade Ash who achieved grade 8 in Maths, Physics and PE, as well as grade 7 in Biology, English, Geography and Product Design. Jade will be studying Maths, Further Maths and Physics. She said: “I was a little surprised. A good surprise was that I got a grade 6 in German - I did not expect that and I also managed to pass Additional Maths . I’m coming back to do Maths and Physics as my goal is to join the RAF.”

Sam Sargent was overjoyed with his results, among which were five grades 9s. He is thrilled that he will be going on to study English Language, History and Religious Studies in the sixth form. He commented: “I didn’t expect to get a grade 9 in English Literature, and I was also surprised and pleased with my Business grade.”

George Farrell was also really happy after finding out that he had secured grade 9s in all three sciences and Maths, and grade 8 in Product Design and in German. He feels relieved that his hard work has paid off and that a weight has been lifted from his shoulders.

All students who studied Additional Maths this year passed. Head of Maths, Mark Shears commented:

“Additional Maths is a 'free standing maths qualification' and as such is neither a GCSE nor an A level. It does, however, carry UCAS points and provides candidates with an excellent introduction to the mathematics studied in AS and A Level. It is designed as an enrichment programme for those students who have a thorough knowledge of the content of the Higher Tier for Mathematics and it enables them to 'hit the ground running' with their studies in year 12.

“Seven SGS students, who were already attaining grades 8 or 9 by the end of year 10, were selected to take the course and four of them did extremely well in achieving an A, the highest grade possible. They were Yoyo Chan, Lewis Farrell, Henry Simpson and Shirlene Yung. Many congratulations to all our!”