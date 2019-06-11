Schools across county close due to drainage and flooding issues

Lincolnshire County Council has issued a list of schools currently affected by the bad weather:

Primary schools

Wrangle Primary School - school closed at 12pm due to drainage and flooding issues

Old Leake Primary - closed due to drains backing up.

Spalding Primary School - closed due to blocked drains

Secondary schools

Banovallum, Horncastle - school is closed to all students EXCEPT GCSE students. All other year groups should contact the school for advice.

Colleges

The Peele Community College, Long Sutton - closed 12/06/19 to all year 7 - 10 students due to extensive flooding on site and in classrooms. Open for year 11 students to attend their GCSE exams.

* We will bring you more on this as we get it.