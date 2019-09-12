Pupils launch national campaign against scams

A new national campaign aimed at warning young children about the dangers of scams has been launched thanks to the efforts two Lincolnshire crime fighters.

The new Young Friends Against Scams campaign has been launched today (Thursday) by National Trading Standards and includes teaching materials so schools can help young people learn about scams and fraud.

The architects of the school learning packs are Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale and PC Melanie Standbrook from Lincolnshire Police – with help from the pupils of

Spilsby and Cranwell Primary Schools.

The campaign is designed to teach young people aged eight and over to learn how to protect themselves and their families from scams – seen as an essential skill in the modern world.

Pupils will be taught about the different methods used by fraudsters including online, telephone, doorstep and postal scams – as well as where to go to get help.

The lessons include crucial tips like:

• Never tell people your personal details like name, age and address

• Don’t assume everyone is genuine

• Don’t be rushed into making a decision

• Listen to your instincts

• Stay in control

Students at Spilsby Primary School were given the first lesson this week and each pledged to tell five people about scams and how to spot them.

Deputy PCC Mr Tweedale said the sessions were vital in helping to create a generation of young people properly equipped to spot and deal with scams.

“I am proud to have played a role in helping youngsters up and down the country understand the dangers of scams,” he said.

“If we can inoculate a whole generation against becoming a victim of these cruel scammers then it will have been worth all the hard work.”

Launch of Young Friends Against Scams campaign.

PC Mel Standbrook said: “As a mother and a police officer I know how important it is that we prevent people being preyed on by these despicable fraudsters.

“The pupils at the school have responded really well to the lesson and if we can recruit them to help protect their parents and grandparents against this kind of crime then it will be a really positive step in keeping our communities safe.”

WHAT THE PUPILS SAID:

Summer Watson, 10, from Spilsby: “I didn’t really know much about scams before the lesson but I do now. I want to make sure my friends and family don’t lose their money to these mean people.”

Summer Pettitt, 10, from Spilsby: “My nan was a victim and now feel more able to help after the lesson. It means if anyone at home is having a problem we can help them.”

Oliver Curtis, 10, from Revesby said: “I didn’t know much about scams until now but it’s important to understand. It’s taught me to tell my family to double check everything they receive in the post or online and to question everything.”

Pupils working on the Young Friends Against Scams campaign.