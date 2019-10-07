Pupils frtom Skegness learn skill to last a lifetime

Pupils at a Skegness school are learning a skill to last a lifetime - by visiting their library.

The Richmond School is delighted to offer a big selection of books - thanks to Tanya Smith, the Morrisons Community Champion and the Morrison’s store who have donated books.

Pupils can now visit the school library to borrow a book to take home and share it with their family members. Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said :"They visit the library in year groups once a week and learn a library skill and share a book.

2It is a quiet time during a busy day of learning.

"As a School we are trying to promote reading and believe you can read anywhere, all you need is a good book! Books are a unique way to spark a child’s imagination and take them on adventures they will enjoy!

"A love of reading is a life skill that will last a lifetime."