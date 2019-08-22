Lincolnshire students celebrate strong set of GCSE results

Provisional results show an improvement across the county in the proportion of students attaining a GCSE pass in English and mathematics combined, with a 2.7% rise from last year.

More than half of the schools showed an increase in this key measure.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “It’s so pleasing to see so many students who have excelled in their GCSE examinations.

“These are the foundation for a young person’s future, whether they stay in education or move into a training course or employment. Congratulations to all of you and very best wishes for your next steps.”

In English and mathematics, the percentage of students achieving at grade 4 or above in each of these subjects has risen from 2018. This is well above the national average.

Heather Sandy, Interim Director of Education said: “I’m so proud of the achievements of our schools and their students. I understand how much hard work goes into results like these.

“The high quality of leadership and teaching in our schools ensures that students receive the best possible support to prepare them for these examinations.

“Well done everyone, I look forward to hearing about your future successes.”

Almost half of Lincolnshire schools increased the proportion of pupils who achieved a grade 5 or above, in English.

Overall, average attainment across the EBacc subjects, which now includes the new GCSEs in most subjects, has remained strong across the county.